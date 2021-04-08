Umbrella Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.46 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002257 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027629 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

