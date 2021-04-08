Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 422,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,531,001 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

