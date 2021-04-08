Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $93.95 million and $83.26 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $26.87 or 0.00046462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00054035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00309605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030339 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

