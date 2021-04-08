UniLend (UFT) One Day Volume Tops $6.74 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00004631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and $6.74 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.90 or 0.00628498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030241 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

