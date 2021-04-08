Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. Unilever has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

