Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. Unilever has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

