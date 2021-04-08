Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 850,220 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of £33.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

