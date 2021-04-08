Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits One Day Volume of $428,411.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Unistake has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and $428,411.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00799869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,650.48 or 0.99763196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00709778 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,314,505 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

