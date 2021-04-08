Uniswap Market Cap Achieves $15.43 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Uniswap has a market cap of $15.43 billion and approximately $470.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.50 or 0.00051076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,285,032 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.