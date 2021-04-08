United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of United Community Banks worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

