United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,291. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.