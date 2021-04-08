United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 33,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 191.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.75. 22,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average of $165.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

