United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake Sells 400 Shares

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $14,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,542 shares in the company, valued at $724,617.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of United States Cellular stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 125,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

