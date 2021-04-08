United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $200.17 and last traded at $199.83, with a volume of 12950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.10.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

