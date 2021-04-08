UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lowered by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.03. 12,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.44 and a 200-day moving average of $339.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $246.26 and a one year high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

