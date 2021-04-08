UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNH opened at $365.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.44 and its 200-day moving average is $339.34. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $246.26 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

