Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Uniti Group worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

