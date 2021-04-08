UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Cap Tops $17.57 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $17.57 million and $3.54 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.60 or 0.00630437 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030536 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

