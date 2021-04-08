uPlexa Price Tops $0.0007 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 155.8% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $1.72 million and $20,518.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

