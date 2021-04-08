Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 4.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.32 and last traded at $120.63. 44,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,273,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.07.
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $10,463,000.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
