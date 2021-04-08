Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 4.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.32 and last traded at $120.63. 44,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,273,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.56.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $10,463,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

