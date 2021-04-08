Uptrennd Market Capitalization Tops $6.42 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $194,715.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00139918 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 414.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

