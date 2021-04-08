Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $171.09 million and $20.86 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $17.11 or 0.00029593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00637055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030328 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

