Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 5.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares were up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 112,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,636,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

