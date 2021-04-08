Uranium Energy’s (UEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $656.20 million, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 111.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,258,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after buying an additional 6,975,348 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $9,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,923,000. Global X Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,834,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,036 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

