Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as high as C$5.50. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 497,524 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.