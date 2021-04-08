Urus (URUS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Urus has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $20.30 or 0.00034871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00283085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00786800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,785.70 or 0.99271157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00701444 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

