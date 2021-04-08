USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.82 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.42 or 0.03538642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 123.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,033,361,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,803,172,421 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

