USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $10.95 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,085.51 or 0.03583233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00033722 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,179,009,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,939,817,998 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

