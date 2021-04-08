USDJ (USDJ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.80 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $16.68 million and $14.80 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00266272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00786365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.87 or 0.99852387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00701656 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.