USDX [Kava] Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $48.32 million and $592,423.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013552 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 61,970,405 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

