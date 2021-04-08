USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005798 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.