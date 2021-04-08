V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00056519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00638927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030352 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

