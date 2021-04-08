Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Vai has a market cap of $171.87 million and $1.75 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00264095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00791966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,307.82 or 1.00137729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00703569 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 190,551,403 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

