Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.05–1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.76.

VLO stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,479.51, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.