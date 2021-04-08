Validity Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00007125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $57,053.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00028301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 509.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,275,909 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,495 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

