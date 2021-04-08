VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Up 0.6%

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.