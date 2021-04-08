VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 512.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,466 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.86% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $46,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,470,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5,767.3% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 421,517 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 67,373.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 354,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,893,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $25.13 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

