VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF comprises about 5.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned 1.74% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 25,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,073. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

