Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is FC Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 9.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.25. 378,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,209. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

