Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lowered by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

