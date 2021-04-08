Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.49. 22,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,563. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

