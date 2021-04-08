Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

VO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $226.45. 8,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average is $204.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $135.81 and a twelve month high of $227.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

