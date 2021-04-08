Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 49,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,751. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

