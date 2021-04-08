Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $258.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $159.82 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

