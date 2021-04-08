Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 10.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,986. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.