Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.94 and a 200 day moving average of $191.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

