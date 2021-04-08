Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000.

VBK stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.21. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,103. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

