Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Reduced by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.72. The stock had a trading volume of 175,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,722. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.05 and a 12 month high of $374.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.67 and its 200 day moving average is $338.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

