Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

