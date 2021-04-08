Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.3% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $212.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $132.42 and a 12-month high of $212.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

