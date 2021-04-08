Vanilla Network Price Hits $50.99 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $35.87 million and $576,466.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.99 or 0.00087568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00264095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00791966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,307.82 or 1.00137729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00703569 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 848,648 coins and its circulating supply is 703,518 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

